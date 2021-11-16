George Xavier Kreidler, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George X. Kreidler, age 60, of North Jackson, passed away into eternal rest on Monday morning November 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on September 23, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William C. Kreidler and Barbara Ann (Lutes) Kreidler.

George has lived in Akron, Ohio for 25 years, formerly of North Jackson/Lake Milton area for most of his life.

He worked for Waltco Manufacturing in Tallmadge, Ohio as a machinist for 25 years until he retired earlier this year. George also worked for Endurance Manufacturing in Akron, Ohio, as a machinist for many years.

George enjoyed going to his AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings in Akron, and was very proud of not having a drink of alcohol for the last 23 years. He also loved going golfing, fishing and was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary E. Kreidler-Smith of North Jackson, Ohio and Patricia James of Boardman, Ohio; one brother, William C. Kreidler of Louisburg, North Carolina; one nephew, Cliff (Mandi) James of Poland, Ohio; one niece, Elisabeth Smith of North Jackson; one great-niece, Harper James of Poland and his good friends, Mitch Mascioli of North Jackson and Joey Chick of Newton Falls.

George’s wishes were to be cremated, and there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the James Funeral Home C/O Mary Ellen Kreidler to help offset his funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, Inc., 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

A television tribute will air Wednesday November 17, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.