George William Kinsey, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George William Kinsey, age 77, of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest with his loving family by his side on Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on September 9, 1942 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Alfred Clarence Kinsey and Esther Althea (Hubbard) Kinsey.

George married the love of his life, Candace J. Rose on July 3, 1966 and they have enjoyed 53 years of marriage together.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War.

George had lived in Lake Milton since 1981, formerly of Tallmadge, Ohio.

He worked as a rim builder for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron for 30 years and retired in 2007.

George was a faithful member of the Lakeview Assembly of God in Lake Milton.

He loved fishing, riding his motorcycle and especially spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by only his parents.

George is survived by his wife, Candace J. Kinsey of Lake Milton; one daughter, Tara (Lee) Collins of Lake Milton; one son, Christopher Kinsey of Craig Beach, Ohio; two sisters, Janet Huth of Akron, Ohio and Bonita (David) Harker of Kannapolis, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Allison, Tyler Collins, Charlie Collins and Kristi (Eric) Brown and six great- grandchildren, Marlena, Lane and Kallie Allison, Finn Collins and Dylan and Nika Brown.

Calling hours will be at the Lakeview Assembly of God on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Bacorn officiating.

George will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Lakeview Assembly of God C/O Operation Christmas Child, 17930 Mahoning Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429 in memory of George W. Kinsey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.