George Nathan Stanley, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Nathan Stanley, Jr., age 81, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hosptial of natural cuases.

He was born on October 17, 1938 in Newton Falls, Ohio, the son of the late George N. (Pud) Stanley, Sr. and Alberta Lucile (Schrader) Stanley.

George was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving faithfully from 1956 – 1959.

After returning home he met and married the love of his life, Julia Louise Dugick, on September 2, 1961 and they have been married for 58 wonderful years together.

He has lived all of his life in Newton Falls.

He worked as a Crane Operator for US Steel, Copperweld and Republic Steel for many years. He retired from Venture Plastics in Newton Falls as a truck driver.

George is a member of the Amvets #112 in Newton Falls, the Browns Backers and the Army & Navy #271.

He was a longtime men’s slow-pitch softball coach for Amvets, Newton Grill and the Army & Navy teams for many years. Some of the things George loved to do were reading, walking, spending time with his family and watching sports; especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Janet Lyons and Jeanne McCarthy; one nephew, Robby Lyons and one great-nephew, Mark Corio.

Memories of George will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Julia L. Stanley of Newton Falls; two daughters, Robin (Daniel) Reece of Lordstown and Kristine Stanley of Newton Falls; two sisters, Sue Ann (Robert) Jewell of Mayfield Village, Ohio and Charon Stanley of Newton Falls and many extended family members.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p,m. The family invites everyone to wear their favorite Buckeyes, Newton Falls Tigers or Cleveland Sports Teams clothes in his honor for the calling hours.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Calvin Mason officiating. The Newton Falls Honor Guard will hold military services to honor George on Thursday, October 24.

