George Edward Straight, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Edward Straight, age 81 of Diamond, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 9, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born on November 7, 1939 in Barracksville, West Virginia, the son of the late Glenn and Mary (Lakin) Straight. George had lived in Diamond for 48 years formerly of West Virginia.

He married the love of his life, Jessie G. Farris on January 28, 1964 and they have enjoyed 57 years of marriage together.

He worked in the paint shop at General Motors for 31-1/2 years before retiring in 2001.

George was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years, York Bodies of Canton, Tryon Chapter and Charity Lodge #530 (where he was worshipful Master in 1984).

George enjoyed mowing the yard, traveling, watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time at his summer home in West Virginia.

Memories of George will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Jessie of Diamond; his two daughters, Eileen Zenisek of Diamond and Debra Angelo of Newton Falls; his two sons, Craig Straight of Diamond and David (Donna) Justice of Switzer, West Virginia; his nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

George is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; two sisters and a stepson, Raymond Justice.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Masonic Services will be at 5:30 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

George will be laid to rest in Palmyra West Cemetery in Diamond, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.