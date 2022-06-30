LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Albert Bartholomew, age 83 of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 28, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on August 6, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Myron Arden Bartholomew and Priscilla May (Alden) Bartholomew.

George was the President of the Leavittsburg High School class of 1957 and he attended Ohio University.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1961-1963, where he met his future wife, Erika Kramhöller.

George and Erika were married on October 26, 1963 and they enjoyed the past 58 years of marriage together.

George retired from the Trumbull County YMCA in 2000. During his career, he also worked for US Steel, Alcan Aluminum and LaBrae Local Schools.

He could fix most things, he loved to travel and he loved physical fitness. George enjoyed sports, especially running and shooting clay targets. He ran his entire life and loved running local road races and running with the Youngstown Road Runners Club. He logged thousands of miles and was inducted into the Youngstown Road Runners Club Hall of Fame in 2014. His favorite running distance was 10K races and he was especially thrilled when he won awards for being the oldest finisher. He enjoyed talking about running, cross country, track and field and our local LaBrae teams.

George was also a longtime member of the Fish and Game Club of Vienna and the Mahoning Valley Trap League. He shot registered clay targets as a member of the Amateur Trap Shooting Association since 1971. George was the first person from Trumbull County to shoot over 100,000 registered doubles targets. He loved to follow the scores of local shooters and attend the Grand American and Ohio State Shoot events. After he retired, he enjoyed going to marathon trap shoots where he would shoot thousands of targets over the course of a few days.

George is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Erika K. Bartholomew of Leavittsburg; his two sons, Gregory Bartholomew of Warren and Thomas Bartholomew of Stow, Ohio; his daughter, Heidi Bartholomew (Timothy Brown) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and his sister, Eileen Blaney of Cortland, Ohio.

Per George’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, July 9 with calling hours from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m., officiated by the Reverend John Jaros of the First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

George will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff people at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center and Traditions Health Hospice Services, for their care during George’s short illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Youngstown Road Runners Club or the Fish and Game Club of Vienna, in George’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences online and also watch the service at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

