Gene D. Barr, Warren Township, Ohio

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene D. Barr, age 78 of Warren Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

He was born on October 5, 1942 in Charlestown, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth Shaffer Barr and Margaret Laverne (Woolard) Barr.

Gene graduated from Braceville High School in the Class of 1961.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War from January 1962 to December 1963.

Gene then married the love of his life, Lucille Ann Ferry on March 17, 1966 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage together until she passed away on August 24, 1998. They have lived in Warren Twp for over 50 years, formerly of Newton Falls and Paris Township, Ohio.

Gene worked at General Motors Lordstown for 32 years retiring in 1998 and was a member of the UAW Local #1714.

Gene loved hunting, fishing, golfing and football (especially the Cleveland Browns).

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille; one daughter, Paula Steele; one sister, Yvonne Holdorf; three brothers, Sonny, Bill and Kenneth Barr and one stepson, Fred Demski.

He is survived by two daughters,: Kim Webber of Newton Falls and Stephanie (Mike) Seger of Braceville; one son, Gene Barr, Jr. of Warren; two sisters, June Hymes of Newton Falls and Ann Saksa of Newton Falls; his twin brother, Bruce Barr of Lordstown; one stepdaughter, Sharon Boyer of Newton Falls; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. William McCartney officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home two hours prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Gene will be laid to rest beside his wife Lucille at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

