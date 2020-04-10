Gary M. Gray, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary M. Gray, age 75, of Cortland, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

He was born September 18, 1944 in Vienna, Ohio. He was the son of the late Guy and Ardelle Gray and loving grandson of the late Martin and Ida Mae Swartzfager.

He proudly served his country for 33 years beginning his military career in the U.S. Navy and retiring as First Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He took great pride in wearing his uniform to attend his grandchildren’s Veteran’s Day programs. Gary retired from the Department of Defense after 43 years.

He truly enjoyed spending quality time with each grandchild and great-grandchildren making each of them feel special, never missing special events. He loved spending time with his best friend and soul mate doing daily devotions, taking long walks, riding bikes, traveling and just being in each other’s presence.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by three brothers, Glenn (Sherry), David and Bruce Gray and two sisters, Christine Cummings and Cathy Reese. Gary leaves behind the love of his life, Cynthia Gray; children, Terisa Gray Slater, Daryl (Felissa) Gray, Andrea (Ben) Gumont and Bethany (Doug) Hughes; ten grandchildren, Krista (Aaron) Walker, Michael (Kayla) Slater, Donald (Denisse) Slater, Allie Gumont, Kaetlyn Gray, Emma Gumont, Brady, Avery and Addison Hughes and Ernesto Ayala and seven great-grandchildren, Caiden, Joel, Andrew, Sophia, Charleston, Delaney and Raylin.

A private family service will be held due to COVID-19. A memorial service to honor his life will be set for a later date.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to Harvest Point Church, 2887 Hewitt- Gifford Road, Warren, OH 44481 in memory of Gary M. Gray.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

