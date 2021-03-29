Garry Roger Gear, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry Roger Gear age 75 of Diamond passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday March 26, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1945 in Mill Creek, West Virginia the son of the late Robert Dewey Gear and Zona Deloma (Hammond) Gear.

Garry married the love of his life, Evelyn Frances Simmons on Aug. 5, 1966, and they have enjoyed the past 54 years of marriage together. He has lived in Diamond since 1971, formerly of Lake Milton and West Virginia.

He worked as a machine operator for RJRS Filmco and retired in 1986.

Garry was a member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462 for many years.

He loved hunting, woodworking, fishing, and playing cards especially Texas Hold-em. Garry is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by: his wife: Evelyn F. Gear of Diamond, Ohio, three daughters: Jeannette Gear of Dayton, Ohio, Shelly Walls of Boardman, Ohio, Evelyn A Gear of Diamond, Ohio, two sons: Robert Gear of Austintown, Garry A Gear of Diamond, one sister: Jean Redmond of Copley, Ohio, one brother: Robert Gear of Mill Creek, West Virginia, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Per Garry’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service for Garry at the Charity Masonic Lodge, 2380 State Route 225 Deerfield, Ohio for friends and family on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

