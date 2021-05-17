Fredrick Jerry Spahlinger, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Jerry Spahlinger, age 54 of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

He was born on June 29, 1966 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of Fred A. Spahlinger and Jeralee (Kline) Spahlinger.

Fred graduated from LaBrae High School in the Class of 1984.

He has lived in Brookfield since 1998, formerly of Fort Worth, Texas.

Fred worked in the Maintenance Department for the Perrier Water Company in Fort Worth, Texas for ten years.

In 1993 he was in a serious automobile accident that left him permanently disabled.

He was a member of the New Hope Free United Methodist Church in Warren, Ohio.

Fred loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, especially Pinochle and watching all kinds of sports on TV. He loved the Cleveland Browns and had purchased season tickets every year.

Fred is preceded in death by grandparents, Fred and Celia Spahlinger and Jerry and Wilma Kline.

Fred will be missed by his son, Fredrick Corey Scott Spahlinger of Brookfield; his parents, Fred and Jeralee Spahlinger of Braceville; his brother, Michael and (Tabitha Jones) Spahlinger of Braceville; many nieces and nephews and cousins and his special friends Lisa, Rebecca, Anthony and Elizabeth.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Kline officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Fred will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that anyone that wants to make a donation please do so to the charity of your choice.

Family and friends may send condolences online, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

