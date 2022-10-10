NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Howard, Jr., age 94 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on his birthday Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls.

He was born on October 9, 1928 in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of the late Fredrick Clifford Howard and Vestina (Wilson) Howard.

Fred married the lovely, Helen J. Egbert on January 15, 1949 and they have enjoyed the past 73 years of marriage together.

He worked as a tool and die setter at Packard Electric for 30 years retiring in 1977.

They have lived in Newton Falls since 1994 and are longtime members of the Newton Falls First Church of God.

He was also a 53-year member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462 and the Trumbull County Al-Koran for over 40 years.

Fred loved golfing, gardening, fishing, building things and was quite the handyman around the house.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Clara Evans and Zelma Sipka and four brothers, Arthur, William (Frank), Thomas and Edward Howard.

Fred is survived by his wife, Helen J. Howard of Newton Falls; two daughters, Laura Harkless of Newton Falls and Betty (Richard) Heber of Newton Falls; four grandchildren, Beth (Michael) Angelo, Tara Harkless, Coleen (Tony) Marquette and James Heber and seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Maggie, Logan, Jess, Cole, Gigi and Cruz.

Per Fred’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

He will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: Newton Falls First Church of God, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, or Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue #7, Youngstown, OH 44505, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

