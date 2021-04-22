Fred Gerald Browning, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred G. Browning, Jr., age 48 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully at his home in Warren on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

He was born on August 29, 1972 in Summerville, South Carolina, the son of the late Minerva R. Browning.

Fred has lived in Newton Falls for most of his life and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1992.

He has worked at many different places, Robylees Restaurant in Newton Falls as a waiter, Sam’s Pizza, Cadle Company and the Warren Family Mission.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Brenda McCartney.

He is survived by one sister, Faye (Dale) Workman of Garrettsville, Ohio; one uncle William (Donna) Creech and many nieces and nephews.

Per Fred’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Warren Family Mission, PO Box 311, Warren, OH 44482 in Fred’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.