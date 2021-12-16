BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin Michael Yaratch (Pingie), age 80 of Berlin Center, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

He was born on March 27, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Adam Yaratch and Margaret (Kish) Yaratch.

Frank was raised in Newton Falls and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1959 with Honors.

He married Marion Hovis on October 15, 1960 and was married for 55 years until her passing on July 17, 2015. Together they raised ten children and opened their home to countless foster children.

Frank worked as a supervisor at General Motors for 30 years and retired in 2001. He previously worked at Daimler Chrysler as an electrician.

Frank loved to keep busy and was always fixing or building something. There was nothing that he could not repair. He was the man that everyone went to when they needed help. Frank enjoyed his life to the fullest. Every year he took his family on vacations traveling throughout the United States and Canada. He was a 4-H advisor for many years and enjoyed attending the Randolph Fair. One of his favorite things to do each year was to build a haunted house to entertain family and friends. Frank and Marion’s Halloween parties were the talk of the town. Frank loved to fish and was always trying to catch the big one! Frank enjoyed serving others, volunteering at food banks and church events.

He was a member of the Lake Milton Presbyterian Church and later in life attended the Growing Together Foursquare Church in Hartville.

On July 16, 2017, he married Kristine E. Ballentine and moved to Berlin Center.

He enjoyed his last few years with Kristine and her family. Frank loved attending church weekly, reading his Bible daily, doing volunteer work, watching the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes football, the Weather Channel, raising chickens and feeding the local wildlife.

Frank is preceded in death by his first wife, Marion and his siblings, Mary Reed, Arthur Yaratch, Francis Basile, George Yaratch and Junior Yaratch.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine E. Yaratch of Berlin Center; children, Renee (Dan) Krbec of North Carolina, Deanne (Rick Ruffing) Lavinga of Edinburg, Kim (Scot) Nelson of Charlestown, Jeff (Lisa) Yaratch of Texas, Eric Yaratch of Deerfield, Jennifer (Rich) Mauk of Akron, Kara Sepelak of Cleveland, Timothy Yaratch of Akron, James (Leonides Resendiz) Yaratch and David Yaratch of Alliance; stepson, Randy (Michelle) Reynolds; mother-in-law, Sonia Ballentine; his brothers, Eddie ( Betsy) Yaratch of Sandusky and David (Shirley) Yaratch of Garrettsville; sisters, Betty Wanick of Ravenna, Margie Fowler of Niles, Eva (Jim) McCarty of Cortland, Rose Dye of Warren and Dolores (AJ) Yakubek of Cortland; 22 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Nicholas Lindsay officiating. Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Frank will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Marion, at Deerfield Cemetery.

The family has requested that donations be made to the Mahoning County Second Harvest Food Bank or Operation Blessings at www.ob.org.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.