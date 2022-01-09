LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Tomaino, age 95, of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday night, January 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 15, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Maybelle Schisler.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944-1946.

Frank met and married his soul mate and love of his life, Marjorie Lou Carrier on October 1, 1955 and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Lake Milton for most of his life and was a longtime member of Pricetown United Methodist Church. Frank was a Milton Township Trustee and started the Milton Township Police and Fire Departments. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Mahoning County Sheriffs Department.

Frank worked at Rockwell International as an Electrician for 30 years until the plant closed in 1977. Then he went to work for the Ford Company in Canton and worked for five years. Frank ended up retiring from General Motors in Lordstown where he worked as an electrician for ten years.

He was a member of the Lake Milton American Legion Post #737, and the Charity Masonic Lodge in Deerfield for many years.

Frank was a cherished husband, an amazing father, grandfather and all-around great man who treasured time spent with his family. He also loved golfing, playing the lottery, eating eggs for every meal and teaching his grandkids clever sayings that sometimes would land them in the principal’s office. He leaves a legacy like none other and he will be dearly missed. His family was blessed to have him for 95 years.

Frank is preceded in death by his mother, Maybelle Schisler; two sisters, Marie and Shirley and a brother, George.

Frank is survived by a daughter, Debra and Brian Stelmarski of Hudson, Ohio; 4 sons, Frank Tomaino of Craig Beach, Ohio, Tim and Patty Tomaino of Fort Myers, Florida, David and Susan Tomaino of Lake Milton and Mark Tomaino of Lake Milton; a sister, Mary Lee and Jerry Herron of Strongsville, Ohio; a brother, Sam and Pam Schisler of Canton, Massachusetts; 17 grandchildren, Jarod, Justin, Jessica, Chris, Shannon, Desra, Zachary, David, Nicholas, Alex, Anthony, Dylan, Madison, Julissa, Alyse, Brooke, and Landon and 16 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held and he will be laid to rest at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Pricetown United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.