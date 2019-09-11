Frances Viola Dunlap, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Viola Dunlap, age 85 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls.

Viola, as she was so lovingly known, was born on March 3, 1934 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George William and Frances Viola (Bolinger) Witter.

She has lived in Newton Falls most of her life.

Viola graduated in1952 from Newton Falls High School.

She was employed as a bank teller for Union Savings & Loan for 30 years.

She was a beloved Sunday school teacher at the First Church of God in Newton Falls. She always considered all the children as her children. They were such a blessing in her life. Viola was a member of the Harvest Point Church of God.

She was an avid San Francisco 49ers football fan and enjoyed reading and watching football.

Loving memories of Viola will be carried on by her twin sister, Helen Louise Dunlap of Newton Falls; niece, Debbie Shevel of Boardman; nephew, David (Geri) Dunlap of Newton Falls; great-nieces and nephew, Amy (Adam) Fields, Phillip (Ashley) Dunlap and Ashley (Chuck) Lines.

A very special thank you to the aides and nurses at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls for their special love and care they gave Aunt Vi,

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Saturday September 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.

Viola will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations to go to the Harvest Point Church Building Fund, 6100 Tod Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44481 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.