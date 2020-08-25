Frances Lee Simmons, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Lee Simmons, age 89, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

She was born on June 28, 1931, in Elkwater, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Carney Gibson and Lou (Hamrick) Harris.

Frances married the love of her life, Wilford James Victor Simmons on September 16, 1948 and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until he passed away on June 5, 1995.

She has lived in Newton Falls for over 55 years, formerly of Tygarts Valley, West Virginia.

Frances was a housewife, raising six beautiful children and later in life she woked as a caregiver.

She really loved going to church at the Pricetown United Methodist Church where she was a member for about nine years.

She loved traveling, gambling, camping, dancing, country music, being in the outdoors and loved her animals (her cat Jacko and her dog Ginger.) Frances most of all loved her family, especially all the grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilford; sister, Freda Snelson and stepsister, Eldora Crosten.

Frances is survived by five daughters, Evelyn and Gary Gear of Diamond, Ohio, Charlotte Simmons of Newton Falls, Charlene Simmons of Newton Falls, Dolores and Don Peterson of Newton Falls, Annette Carpenter of Diamond, Ohio; son, Rodney Simmons of Newton Falls; sister, Donna Harris of Elkins, West Virginia; half-sister, Doralene Herring of Warren; half-brothers, James and Janet Harris and Boyd and Maxine Harris all of Leavittsburg, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and many more great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Private family funeral services will be held.

Frances will be laid to rest beside her husband at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

When entering the funeral home everyone must where a mask.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

