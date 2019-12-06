Frances Emma Zigler, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Emma Zigler, age 96, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on September 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, Louis Barzak and Ethel (Scott) Barzak.

Frances married Harvey Zigler in January 1947 and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage together before he passed away on December 26, 1981.

She had life in Newton Falls most her life working as a packer for Trumbull Lamp for over 30 years.

Frances was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Delmas Higgins of Paris Township; one sister-in-law, Verna Barzak of Warren and ten grandchildren, Sandra Holliday, Rena Dunbar, Keri Miller, Meriah Holliday, William Barzak, Bobbie Sloan, David Holliday, James Holliday, Linda Zeide and Cathy Higgins.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey; one daughter, Dorothy Holliday; one son, Robert Holliday; one sister, Ida Laughlin; three brothers, Floyd, Donald and Arnold Barzak; three grandchildren, Delmas Higgins, Tonya Sloan and Craig Holliday and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the James Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Frances will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harvey, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.