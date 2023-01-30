BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Lewis Saltsman, age 93, passed peacefully into eternal life on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Northview Health and Living in Anderson, Indiana.

Floyd was born on May 29, 1929 in Phalanx Station, Ohio, the son of Lewis Peter Charles Saltsman and Vieno Lilja (Marsyla) Saltsman.

Floyd married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Smatlak, on April 17,1954. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together before Dorothy passed in January of 2020.

Floyd and Dorothy lived in Braceville, Ohio, raising their family in the house that Floyd built. They lived there for over 60 years. Floyd moved to Anderson, Indiana in 2020 to be near family after Dorothy’s passing.

Floyd was a millwright for Rockwell International from 1950-1976, J&L Steel from 1976-1979, then for Alcan Aluminum from 1979-1994, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of the U.S. Army, stationed in White Sands, New Mexico, during the Korean conflict.

The First Church of God in Newton Falls, Ohio, was a vital part of Floyd’s life. It was there that he met and married Dorothy. Always extending a warm handshake with a genuine smile, he served as an usher and greeter for decades. Floyd was involved in many church construction projects, served as a deacon, spearheaded a bike club, enjoyed the bowling league and for many years, was active in the Sunshine Class.

Floyd and Dorothy also delivered food for Meals on Wheels. A highlight in Floyd’s life was sharing his talents and faith while on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. He loved woodworking, camping, bicycling, feeding the birds, gospel music and traveling with Dorothy.

Floyd is survived by one son, Keith (Donna) of Rochester Hills, Michigan; two daughters, Belinda Barlow of Speedway, Indiana and Faith Saltsman of Chesterfield, Indiana; five grandchildren, Michael (Raquel) Saltsman, Mary Beth Saltsman, Katy Saltsman, David Saltsman and Grace (Jordan) Meier; five great-grandchildren, Victory Nader, Maddie and Gabe Saltsman, Simon Meier and Jordan Mae Johnson and two sisters, Evelyn Beavers of Braceville, Ohio and Jean Saltsman of Monterey, California.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Vieno; his wife, Dorothy; four brothers, Walter, Leo, Donald and Jerry and one sister, Dona.

Calling hours will be at Newton Falls First Church of God on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the church on Saturday, February 4, at 11:00 a.m., with a calling hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jennifer Dorn will be officiating.

Floyd will then be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery with Military Rites.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the First Church of God. Please specify Missions Outreach. Send to 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)-872-7911, nffcog@outlook.com.

Arrangements handled by James Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.