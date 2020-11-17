Floyd G. Williams, Sr., Leavittsburg, PA

LEAVITTSBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd G. Williams Sr, age 87, of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully into eternal rest following a brief illness on Saturday evening, November 14, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 29, 1933 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Clarence G. Williams and Violet May (Kinnamon) Williams.

After high school, he served his country in the US Army from 1953-1955 and attained the rank of Corporal.

Upon returning home from the service, Floyd married the love of his life, Jeannette K. Peterson on Oct. 15, 1955 , and they have enjoyed the past 65 years of marriage together.

He worked as a steelworker at Copperweld Steel for 30 years retiring in 1985. Floyd also worked as a mechanic at Alex Cycle Shop in Warren for 10 years from 1965-1975.

He loved bowling, fishing, drag racing, motorcycles, scratch off lottery tickets and was an avid Nascar Fan. Floyd also enjoyed local dirt track racing at Deerfield Raceway with his boys and grandson where he was best known as “Pappy”.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, 1 son: Floyd G. Williams Jr, three sisters and five brothers.

He is survived by his wife: Jeannette K. Williams of Leavittsburg, three sons: Art (Cindi) Williams of Leavittsburg, Roger Williams of Warren, Ted (Pam) Williams of Leavittsburg, one brother: Ralph “Mickey” Williams of Howland, four grandchildren: Rachel (Derek) Wagner, Ashley (Ryco) Crawford, Amanda (Ryan) Kuchta, Teddy Williams II and three great-grandchildren: Roman Wagner, Aiden Kuchta and Baby Kuchta expected in December.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rod Edwards officiating.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Floyd will be laid to rest with full military honors at Newton Falls Cemetery. Everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

