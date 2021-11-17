Ferrell Goff, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ferrell Goff, age 82 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the UH Cleveland Medical Center.

He was born on September 24, 1939 in Middlebourne, West Virginia, the son of the late Shirley Goff and Bula (Dunn) Goff.

Ferrell married the love of his life, Joann Tennant, on June 14, 1969 and they enjoyed the past 52 years of marriage together.

He graduated from Tyler Co. High School in the Class of 1959.

After high school, he enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corps from 1960- 1964.

Ferrell worked for WCI Steel as a carpenter/painter for over 40 years and retired in 2000.

He was a faithful member and trustee at the Braceville United Methodist Church for many years.

Ferrell loved feeding and watching the birds, sitting on the front porch swing with his wife, gardening, vacationing in Myrtle Beach, mowing the lawn twice a week, spending time with his family, giving the grandkids tractor rides in the yard and watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians play on TV. He was also known as being quite the jokester.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, four brothers and one daughter-in-law.

Ferrell is survived by his wife, Joann Goff of Braceville; three daughters, Sharon Smith (Mike Havert) of Hilton, New York, Betty (Larry) Fletcher of Alma, West Virginia and Linda Warner (Amy Long) of Cleveland, Ohio; four sons, Rick (Deb) Warner of Alma, West Virginia, Mike Warner Newton Falls, Terry (Sue) Warner of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Brian (Jessica) Goff of Akron, Ohio; one sister, Mae Seckman of Alma, West Virginia; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Joan Purnell officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Braceville United Methodist Church, 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

