Fern Marie Stimpert, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Marie Stimpert, age 84 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus of Newton Falls.

She was born on July 29, 1935 in Belleville, West Virginia the daughter of the late James Paul Cummings and Lovisey (Rhodes) Cummings.

Fern married the love of her life, Clyde William Stimpert on January 12, 1957 and they have enjoyed the past 62 years of marriage together.

She had lived in Newton Falls since 1957 formerly of Belleville, West Virginia.

Fern worked as a laborer for Packard Electric in Warren for 30 years before retiring in November 1, 1991.

She was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God for over 50 years, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde W. Stimpert of Newton Falls and their five children, David Stimpert of Warren, Lillie Marie (Charles) Woodyard of Champion, Glenn Stimpert of Howland, Donald (Diana) Stimpert of Howland and Mark (Julie) Stimpert of Newton Falls; her two sisters, Mary Ball and Hilda Cummings both of Belleville, West Virginia; her grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Woodyard, Steven (Wendy) Stimpert, Gregory (Stacy) Woodyard, Tyler Stimpert, Nicholas Stimpert, McKenzie and Arielle Stimpert, Breeona, Eulissa, Jacob, Jayden and Gianna Stimpert and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Gabrielle and Waylon Woodyard.

Fern is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Judith Cummings and two brothers, Jimmy Cummings, Jr. and John Cummings.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Arnold Edmondson officiating, at the funeral home following visitation on Monday, August 12.

Fern will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

