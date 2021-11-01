Ewald “Walt” Spier, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ewald “Walt” Spier, age 88 of Newton Falls, joined the Lord into everlasting life on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on December 31, 1932 in Beulah, North Dakota, the son of the late Christian Spier and Marie (Schuh) Spier.

Walt married the love of his life, Shirley Jane Isner, on December 19, 1997 and they have enjoyed the past 24 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Newton Falls for many years, formerly of Springhill, Florida for 20 years.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1949-1953.

After returning home, Walt worked in the Shipping Department at Republic Steel for 42 years and retired in 1995.

He was a member of the Pricetown United Methodist Church.

He was a member of the Newton Falls VFW Post # 3332. Walt also was a 60 year member of the Lake Milton American Legion Post # 737 and was quite active in that Post. He served as Financial Officer & Adjutant, 9th District Commander, twice served as Commander to Post # 737 and served as Legion Financial Officer for the State of Ohio.

Walt loved bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing and running the Bingo at the Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley J. Spier of Newton Falls; one son, Michael Spier of Canfield; one daughter, Vanessa (Jim) Sumrell of Clarksville, Tennessee; one stepdaughter, Katherine (Robert) Baeslack of Medina; one brother, Samuel (Mary) Spier of Ocala, Florida; seven grandchildren, Meagan, Amanda, Heather, Leslie, Tracy, Jennifer and Matthew and eight great-grandchildren, Aurora, Amelia, Riley, Cameron, Caleb, Evelyn, Olyvia and Dulcie.

Walt is preceded in death by his parents; one stepdaughter, Debora Palmer; two brothers, Arthur and Rubin Spier and one sister, Freda Erickson.

Per Walt’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dewayne Smith officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Pricetown United Methodist Church, 4640 Pritchard-Ohltown Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

