Evelyn G. Weinhofer, Windham, Ohio

WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn G. Weinhofer, age 91, formerly of Windham, Ohio passed away peaceully into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020,

She was born on May 5, 1929 in Palmyra, Ohio the daughter of the late John T. Davis and Blanche (Fenogle) Davis.

She married her 1st husband Robert Stensrud Sr. on Oct. 30, 1948 and he passed away on March 16, 2011. Evelyn then married her 2nd husband John Weinhofer on July 3, 1986 and he passed away on March 1, 2002.

She has lived in Uniontown for the last three years with her daughter and son in law. Evelyn was employed at Packard Electric for 25 years and she loved playing bridge with all her friends.

Evelyn is preceded in death by: her parents, her 1st husband: Robert Stensrud Sr., 2nd husband: John Weinhofer, one daughter: Bonnie Stensrud, one sister: Grace Ripley and one brother: Ralph Davis.

She is survived by: one daughter: Linda & Larry Hicks of Uniontown, Ohio, one son: Robert Stensrud Jr. of North Jackson, Ohio, one sister: Helen Reed of Diamond, Ohio, five grandchilden: John, Lori, Mike, Jeremy, Brandy and eight great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest at Berlin Twp. North Cemetery in Berlin Center, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.