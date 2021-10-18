Eva R. Russell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eva R. Russell, age 81 of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Community Commons Nursing Home in Warren of natural causes.

She was born on June 26, 1940, in Burning Springs, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Herbert and Cora (Evans) Tanner, Sr.

Eva married the love of her life, Lewis D. Russell, Sr. on September 7, 1958 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage together until he passed away on October 2, 2000.

She is a member of the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church in Warren.

Eva’s most important things in her life were her sons, Rusty and Sonny; her brothers and sisters and her family, along with several friends. She loved spending time with all her sisters-in-law and her nieces and nephews.

Her favorite pastime was music. Eva loved to make people laugh.

She is survived by two sons, Lewis “Rusty” Russell, Jr. and Herbert “Sonny” Russell, both of Southington; one sister, Carol Tanner Cottrell (Deward) of Norwalk, Ohio and one brother, Morris Tanner (Dixie) of Elizabeth, West Virginia.



Eva is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis; five brothers, Jess, Ralph, Alvin, Hebert, Jr. and Richard and one sister, Mary Tanner Browning.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.

Eva will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lewis, at Graham Cemetery in Southington, Ohio.

