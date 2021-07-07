Eugene Joseph “Skip” Kaiser, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Joseph “Skip” Kaiser, age 70 of Braceville, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren of natural causes.

He was born August 14, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Eugene and Joyce (Woodside) Kaiser.

Skip joined the United States Navy in 1969 – 1973 and then joined the Ohio Army National Guard.

Skip work as a millwright for 44 years at Thomas Steel Strip Corporation before retiring in 2016. He also owned and operated Kaiser’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling with his son, Jason.

Eugene “Skip”married the love of his life, Joann Gower on December 11, 1976 and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage.

He enjoyed working but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He attended North Mar Church where he enjoyed working with many different ministries. He was a true disciple of the Lord and showed this in every aspect of his life.

Skip was formerly of Leavittsburg but had made his home in Braceville for the past 31 years.

Eugene “Skip” is survived by his loving family: his loving wife, Joann of Braceville; two daughters, Heather and Seth Howard of Newton Falls and Sarah Kaiser of Braceville; his son, Jason Kaiser of Newton Falls; his grandsons, Caleb, Carson and Carter; his granddaughter, Kennedy; his sister, Hope Cucuzza of Staton Island, New York; his brothers, Bill Kaiser of Bath, Pennsylvania and Tom and Judy Kaiser of Palmyra, Pennsylvania and his beloved dog, Bentley.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob Kaiser

Per Eugene’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 E. Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, 330-872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

