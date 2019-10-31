Eugene D. Rood, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene D. Rood, age 83 of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Washington Square Healthcare Center with his family by his side.

On July 28, 1936, in Braceville, Ohio, Howard and Norma (Barker) Rood were blessed with the birth of their son, Eugene.

Eugene married the love of his life, Barbara Smith on June 2, 1956 and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage together.

Eugene had lived in Newton Falls most of his life, working at Denman Tire for 34 years before retiring in September of 1992.

He was a member of the Air Force serving during the Korean War era for 12 years.

He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 236, several bowling leagues, the NRA and the Covered Bridge CB Club.

Eugene was a certified rifle instructor and a Master carpenter. He enjoyed driving stock cars at Sharon Speedway, camping and his model trains.

Eugene was owner and operator of Falls Family Raceway, Roods Roundhouse and Rood’s CB Sales and Service.

Memories of Eugene will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Barbara of Newton Falls; his two daughters, Debbie (Tim) Myers of Fowler and Phyllis (John) Neubert of Middle River Maryland; his grandchildren, Melanie Robinson, Timothy Myers and Jaclyn Neubert and his great-grandchildren, Brynn and Bailey Robinson and Justin and Samuel Neubert.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where calling hours will also be held one hour prior to service time from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Eugene will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family asks that all contributions go in the form of donations to the Newton Falls American Legion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH. 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.