Ethan John Erbe, Wayland, Ohio

WAYLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved son, Ethan J. Erbe, age 30 of Wayland, joined his grandpa Donham and grandma and grandpa Erbe in Heaven on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

He was God’s gift to us on May 27, 1991.

Ethan was the life of the party and the most generous person you’ll ever meet, just ask his many friends. He could tell who needed a friend in their life and went out of his way to make sure they knew he had their backs. Ethan adored children, many who called him “Uncle Erbe”.

He graduated from Southeast High School in 2011.

He briefly worked a few jobs at convenience stores and Things Remembered.

He attended Pittsburgh Gunsmithing School because he loved shooting guns and skeet with his family during the holidays. He also loved riding his motorcycle either with his friends or with his girlfriend, Allie Campbell, who is left to cherish his memory along with his parents, John and Melanie Erbe; his brother, Seth Erbe and his grandma, Lynna (Sue) Donham. Ethan was lucky enough to have two families: his biological father, Mike Newman; sisters, Nichole and Ciera Newman, Shian and Kursten Westholder, who are also heartbroken. Ethan has a large extended family with many aunts and uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly.

Ethan recently lost his cousin, Mike Boland. He is finally free from his struggles on this planet and hopefully is at peace now.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joey Le’Mon officiating.

Masks would be appreciated but are optional.

Ethan will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Twp.

