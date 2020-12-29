Erma Elizabeth Santore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma Elizabeth Santore, age 83, of Warren, passed away peacefully at her daughters home on Monday, December 28, 2020.

She was born on November 20, 1937, in Roane County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William Estel Westfall and Lillie Luella (Brabham) Westfall.

Erma has lived in Warren for the last five years with her daughter, but is formerly of Braceville and Cleveland, Ohio.

She worked for General Motors Euclid Division in the Upholstery Dept for 22 years retiring in 2001.

She was a member of the United Auto Workers (UAW) #1005 in Cleveland.

Erma loved sewing, playing lottery tickets, bingo, traveling, painting, crafts and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, William, Frank and Ronald Westfall.

She is survived by four daughters, Sharon and James Moore of Girard, Ohio, Lori and Richard Nottingham of Warren, Diane and Rick DiPetta of Geneva, Ohio, Michelina Santore of Cleveland; two sons, William Stephenson of Liberty, Ohio, Brian and Sue Ferguson of Howland, Ohio; two sisters, Annabelle and Mac McDonald of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Shelbi Sabo of Fort Myers, Florida; brother, Richard and Terri Westfall of North Jackson, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Per Erma wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor John Jaros officiating the service.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Erma will be laid to rest at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Gay, West Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Erma Elizabeth Santore, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.