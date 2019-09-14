Emil Joseph Becker, Jr., Diamond TWP, Ohio – Obituary

DIAMOND TWP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil “Skip” Joseph Becker, Jr., age 77, of Diamond, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

He was born on September 13, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late, Emil Joseph and Evelyn L. (Bowen) Becker, Sr.

Emil married the love of his life, Judith Rae Simon on December 5, 1964 and they have enjoyed 54 years of marriage together.

Emil “Skip” had lived in Diamond since 1992, formerly of Boardman.

He was a self employed truck driver and owned Becker Trucking Company of Diamond, Ohio.

Emil “Skip” was a member of the National Guard for 6 years, the Moose Club #186 for 30 years, the Teamsters Union Local #377 and the Buckaroos Motorcycle Club in Warren for many years.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing cars and golfing.

Memories of Emil “Skip” will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Judith of Diamond; his daughter, Melissa and (Christopher) Bresky of Newton Falls; his son, Robert Becker of Boardman; his sister, Susan Kellogg of Columbus; his brother, James and (Lori) Becker of Craig Beach and his two grandchildren, Rachael Bresky and Daniel Becker.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Skip will be laid to rest at Lakepark Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family asks that donations be made to American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive Chicago, IL 60693 or the ASPCA, ASPCA.org, 1-800-628-0028.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

