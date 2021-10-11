Elmo Eugene Rutan, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmo Eugene Rutan, Sr., age 75 of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his home.

He was born on June 1, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Emery Bronce Rutan and Eshmael Dale (Masters) Rutan.

Eugene was married to Marilou Rutan for the last 11 years.

He worked for Rockwell International in Newton Falls for 11 years, then he went to work in the Auditor’s Department for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for 15 years. Eugene was a Lieutenant on the Paris Township Fire Department for 12 years.

He was a dedicated and beloved father that loved drinking coffee with his friends at McDonald’s and singing with his brothers.

Elmo is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Richard, Forest Jay, Gerald and Robert Rutan and one grandson, Bobby Heckathorn.

He is survived by his wife, Marilou Rutan of Kerrville, Texas; two daughters, Shauna and Veronica Rutan, of Newton Falls and Kimberly and Nick Boxler of Newton Falls; one son, Elmo E. Rutan, Jr. of Newton Falls; one sister, Ruth Murphy of Cameron, West Virginia; two brothers, Marvin M. Rutan of North Carolina and Harry (Dennis) Rutan of Newton Falls; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life service will be at the Newton Falls First Church of God, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Then he will taken to the Paris Township Fire Department where a bell will be rung in his honor and his firefighter number will be retired.

Per Eugene’s last wishes, he will be joined with his parents and siblings on Sunday, October 17 in a private gathering at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family would like all donations to please be made to the Paris Township Fire Department, 9355 Newton Falls Road, Ravenna, OH 44266 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.