Elma Marie Arbogast, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elma Marie Arbogast, age 101 of Newton Falls entered into eternal rest on Saturday night, February 13, 2021 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born on August 4, 1919 in Windham, Ohio the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Angie M. (Williams) Smith. She has lived in Newton Falls since 1990, formerly of Braceville her entire life.

Elma married Gerald D. Arbogast on May 22, 1942 and they were blessed with 47 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on June 17, 1989.

Elma was employed at Ohio Lamp during the 1940s. She then took on her greatest role, being a wife and mother.

Elma was a member of the Braceville United Methodist Church. Elma was very involved as a member of the Braceville Senior Citizens.

Loving memories of Elma will be carried on by her two grandsons, Jeff Grove of South Carolina and Mike Grove of Ohio; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one daughter-in-law, Carol Donavan of Ohio and her dear friend, Mary Ann Harshman of Newton Falls.



Elma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald; her daughter, Sara Grove; sons, Gerald D. Arbogast, Jr. and Charles Arbogast; sisters, Hazel Titus and Martha Frost and brothers, Ellis, Leon and a stillborn baby.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours one hour prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Elma will be laid to rest next to her husband Gerald at Braceville Cemetery.

