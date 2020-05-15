Elizabeth Ann Gordon, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Gordon, 85, known to her family as Sis, was called to her eternal home on Wednesday, May 13, after a lengthy illness.

Betty was born November 11, 1934, in Newton Falls to the late Albert and Grace (Strickler) St. Clair and resided in Newton Falls most of her life.

It was in Newton Falls while working at the Manos Theater as a teenager when she met John E. Gordon of Paris Township. They were united in marriage on July 11, 1953, he survives her.

She spent many years as a waitress at Pudgees, Waterfall Restaurant and Covered Bridge Restaurant. She was also employed for ten years at GM Lordstown.

It was the time she spent with her granddaughters that she enjoyed most. Betty loved reading the newspaper each day and she continued that practice while visiting her family in Michigan or whenever she traveled. She also enjoyed old movies and classic TV shows and spent many late nights rocking her granddaughters while singing Disney songs.

Memories of Betty will be carried on by her husband, John of Newton Falls; as well as her daughter, Karen (Scott) Miller of Frankenmuth, Michigan; granddaughters, Mackenzie, Grace and Kaitlyn, all of Frankenmuth, Michigan and her favorite granddog, Miley. She is also survived by one brother, Albert (Janet) St. Clair, Jr. of Leavittsburg; sister-in-law, Mary Harris of Ravenna and many nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank special friend, Tammy McBride for her love and care.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, William St. Clair and Robert St. Clair and one sister, Evelyn Tomaino.



Private family services will be held.

She will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

