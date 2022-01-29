BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eli Troyer age 88 of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

He was born on September 3, 1933 in Middlefield, Ohio, to the late Noah D. and Mattie (Farmwald) Troyer.

Eli served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1954 – 1957.

After returning home, Eli met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth J. Langham on October, 11, 1958 and they have enjoyed 63 years of marriage together. Eli and his wife Elizabeth have lived in Braceville for 50 years, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio.

He worked as a truck driver for UPS for 30 years, retiring in January 1992.

Eli enjoyed golfing, going to flea markets & estate auctions, watching the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and he loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patricia of Charlottesville, Virginia; brothers, Daniel (Susie) Troyer and Robert (Emma) Troyer and a sister, Katherine Troyer all, of Middlefield.

Eli is survived by three daughters, Darlene Troyer of Middlefield, Ohio, Debbie Troyer of Middlefield, Ohio, Lisa Troyer of Chardon, Ohio; one son, Martin Troyer of Newton Falls; three sisters, Sara Byler of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, Betty and Andy Weaver of Farmington, Ohio and Esther and Fritz Miller of Middlefield, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating.

Calling hours will be from 10:00am – 12:00pm. Eli will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)-872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.