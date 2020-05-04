Eleanor June Schueneman, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor June Schueneman, age 94, of Seminole, Florida, passed away into eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. She had been in the hospital struggling with pneumonia for two months before contracting the coronavirus in rehab and being transferred to Northside Hospital and Suncoast Hospice.



On November 9, 1925, in Windham, Ohio, William N. and Lennie (Dailey) Doolittle were blessed with the birth of their daughter Eleanor, who always went by her middle name June.



June married John Russ in 1941 and they had one daughter, Sandra. She then married Lando T. (Ted) White and they had two children, Linda and William (Bill). In her later years she met and married Walter Schueneman on April 15, 1981 and they enjoyed 11 years of marriage together before he passed away on October 30, 1992.



June was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the MOC Auxiliary, where she was named Member of the Year in 2018-2019.

She enjoyed crocheting lap robes and shawls for the VA Hospitals and nursing homes. June had over 5,000 hours in her nine years of volunteering in the pharmacy at Bay Pines VA.



Memories of June will be carried on by her loving family: her daughters, Sandra (Bob) McKinley of Largo, Florida and Linda (Don) Nicholson of Columbia Station, Ohio; her eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



June is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Edrie; two brothers, James and George and her only son, William White.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.