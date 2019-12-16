Eleanor Jean Longstreth, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Jean Longstreth, age 81, of Southington, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday December 15, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

She was born on September 18, 1938, in Oakland, Maryland, the daughter of the late James Raines and Edna (Shaffer) Raines.

Eleanor married the love of her life, Wilber Eugene Longstreth, on June 5, 1957 and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage until he passed away on October 17, 1998.

She has lived in Southington since 1983, formerly of Howland Township, Ohio.

Eleanor worked as a press operator Delphi Packard Electric for over 25 years and she retired in 1997.

She loved scrapbooking, watching TV and sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilber; a son, Wayne Longstreth and a brother, James Raines.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan and Brian Ferguson of Warren, Ohio, two grandchildren, Jaclyn and Jarrid Damron of Newton Falls and Autumn Miller, of Warren.

Private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Wilber at Graham Cemetery in Southington, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the American Heart Association 840 Southwestern Run Youngstown, OH 44514 in memory of Eleanor J. Longstreth.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.