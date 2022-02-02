DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elberta Van Ekeren, age 89 of Montgomery, Illinois passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home.

She was born on January 23, 1933 in Deerfield, Ohio the daughter of Elbert and Nora (Davis) Holden.



She married James Van Ekeren on May 25, 1952 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage; living in Ohio, Michigan and settling in Montgomery, Illinois.

Bert was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed volunteering, including 47+ years at Rush-Copley Hospital. She belonged to various clubs including bridge, gardening and pressed glass. She enjoyed quilting, golf, travel, singing, watching game shows and football.

Survivors include her daughter, Jillynn (David) Brandt; her grandsons, Matthew (Amanda) and Jason (Teah) Brandt; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Brayden, Jackson and Bria; two sisters, Penny (Dana) Davidson and Gladys Hunt and many loved nieces and nephews.

Bert was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Judith and three sisters, Fay Davis, Mary Manos and Norella Beatty.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor DeWayne Smith officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, James, at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

