Edwin Joseph Hoerig, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Joseph Hoerig, age 78 of Newton Falls, passed away into eternal rest on Friday night, February 5, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on April 1, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Albert (Pete) Hoerig and Ruth (Brengartner) Hoerig.

Ed married the love of his life, Frances M. Risko on March 8, 1961 and they have enjoyed the last 59 years of marriage together.

He worked as a brick mason for Local #43 in Warren for 42 years retiring in 2004.

Ed has lived in Newton Falls all his life.

He was a member of the St. Mary & St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Newton Falls Cemetery Association for many years.

Ed was a general handyman and could fix anything. He loved working on his cars and tractors, landscaping, repairing and leveling out the headstones at the cemetery.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Karl Hoerig and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Hoerig.

He is survived by his wife, Frances M. Hoerig of Newton Falls; two sons, Stephen Hoerig of Champion and Paul D. Hoerig of Howland; two brothers, Albert (Boomer) Hoerig of Lake Milton and David Hoerig of Newton Falls; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

Ed will be laid to rest next to his son, Karl, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls Cemetery Association, PO Box 298, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in Ed’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Edwin Joseph Hoerig, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.