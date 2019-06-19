Edward William Rasp Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward William Rasp, age 76 of Newton Falls, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He passsed away at the Cleveland Clinic after a long extended illness.

He was born on March 13, 1943, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late George Edward Rasp and Lola Pauline (Davis) Rasp.

Edward married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Werner on November 30, 1968 and they have enjoyed 50 years of marriage together.

He had lived his entire life in Newton Falls, working at General Motors for over 31 years before retiring in 1996. He also worked as a custodian for the Newton Falls Public Library for over ten years.

When he was younger. He grew up attending the Braceville Christian Church for many years.

Edward enjoyed playing solitaire, watching NASCAR, playing golf, collecting small scale cars and drawing.

Memories of Edward will be carried on by his loving family; his wife Elizabeth A. Rasp of Newton Falls; his two sons, Edward (Tina) Rasp, Jr. of Warren and Brian (Tonya) Rasp of Newton Falls; one sister, Sandra Etto of Colonial Heights, Virginia; his seven grandchildren, Edward Clayton Rasp, Hannelore Elizabeth Rasp, Nikita and Chris Brewer, Zachary and Ariane Rasp, Kacey Rasp and her significant other (Kyle Nolan), Trevor Cope and Kirsten Cope; three great-grandchildren Alina Nolan, Aubree Stenson and Rylie Rasp, other close family members, Heather and Greg Wall and many nieces and nephews.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents and one great-granddaughter, Cameron Brewer.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow visitation on Monday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Chris Werner officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.