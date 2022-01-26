NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Norman McGill, age 76 of Newton Falls, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday January 22, 2022.

He was born on March 8, 1945, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Arthur Erwin McGill & Susie Irene (Burrows) McGill.

Edward had lived most his live in Newton Falls graduating from Newton Falls High School in 1963 and attending Youngstown State University majoring in Accounting and a minor in Economics.

He worked at Thomas Steel, Transco, Kraft Maid Cabinets and various accounting jobs. Edward was a member of the US Army serving in the 101st Airborne Military Police during the Vietnam War. Ed was a very proud member of MENSA.

He will also be remembered for his donations of over 100 units of blood to the Red Cross and his coin collections. Ed always enjoyed attending class reunions and would often talk about hang gliding and scuba diving while living in California.

He is survived by: his sisters Patricia Jean Clark of Beverly Hills, FL & Bonita Sue Taylor of Elkins, West Virginia and many nieces and nephews

Edward is preceded in death by his parents. his brothers, Richard A. McGill, Charles E McGill, James R .McGill, & Jack W. McGill.

Funeral Services will be held at the James Funeral Home on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest beside his mother at the Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444

