Edward Mathews, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ed” Hayes Mathews, 85, of Madill, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.

He was born May 14, 1936, in Lordstown, to the late Charles B. Mathews and Linnie Belle Platt Mathews.

The years between his birth and death were filled with love, purpose and meaning.

Ed was raised in Lordstown, where he graduated in 1954.

At the age of 15, he started working for Sears Roebuck & Co. and was later drafted into the Army, where he served for two years. After military service, he went back to work for Sears and retired after 40 successful years.

Ed married the love of his life, Eleanor Ann Barbe, on April 23, 1960, in North Bristolville and they were married for 61 years.

He moved to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where he owned and operated Barnacle Bill’s Marina on Lake Tenkiller for 11 years. He later managed Lake Murray Marina and currently was managing Bridgeview Marina for the past nine years.

Ed was a member of the First Christian Church, the Masons and the Shriners Club.

He enjoyed working, spending time with family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Ann Mathews of Madill, Oklahoma; his loving children, Barbara Mathews, also of Madill, Charles Mathews and wife, Sharon, of Dallas, Texas and Mimi LaSelle and husband, Jeff, of Irving, Texas; three grandchildren, Brittany Mathews, Grant and Sydney LaSelle; his chosen family, John and Mary Elkins of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and his beloved dog, Willie.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Mathews and two dogs, Red Dog and Honey.

Memorials may be made to an animal rescue or Shriners Club of your choice.

Graveside Services will be at Lordstown Cemetery on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Bernard Oakes officiating.



Graveside Services will be at Lordstown Cemetery on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Bernard Oakes officiating.

