Edward L. Monroe, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward L. Monroe beloved husband, father, step-father, grandfather, step-grandfather and great grandfather has passed away into eternal life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 of natural causes.

Ed was born September 21, 1921 in Warren, Ohio the son of Douglas and Mary Rieser Monroe. A current resident of Mineral Ridge, he lived most of his life in Braceville, Ohio graduating in 1939 from Braceville High School.

Ed was Braceville Township Clerk for 38 years and a member of the Trumbull County and Ohio Trustees and Clerks Associations for 38 years. He also served as Secretary of the Township Zoning Commission for 33 years and the Secretary of the Township Zoning Appeals Board for 33 years.

He enlisted in the Navel Repair Unit during World War II working at the Washington Navy Yard. He had also worked at Republic Steel and Warren City Manufacturing before becoming a machinist at Packard Electric where he was a member of the IUE Local 717 and served as Skilled Trades Chairman. He retired in 1988.

Ed was an active member of the Braceville Community. He served as an usher and chaired fund raising for special projects for the Braceville United Methodist Church where he was also a youth fellowship advisor. He was a 28 year member of the Township Volunteer Fire Department and a member and past Master of the Grange. He was also a member of the Braceville PTA, serving as President and Bond Levy Chairman for several levies and fund raising efforts. He coached youth baseball and participated in independent baseball and basketball programs for over 10 year. Ed was a 60 year member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge 462.

He was very active in Democrat politics serving on the Trumbull County Democrat Central and Executive Committees for 40 years. He served as President of the Newton Falls Democrat Club for 12 years and as Secretary of the Trumbull County Jefferson Democrat Club.

Ed was a member of the LaBrae Schools Hall of Fame.

He was an avid traveler having a great interest in history and world affairs. He toured all 50 states and Canada and several European and Caribbean countries.

Ed is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kay Justice Monroe; His first wife, Dorothy Nye Monroe who passed away in 1995 after 53 years of marriage; his two daughters: Cassandra and (John) Stein of Springboro and Sherron Platt of Newton Falls; his son Douglas and (Jayne) Monroe of St. Simons Island, Georgia; his granddaughter Stephanie Steinand (Johan Garcia); his grandsons Ian and (Amanda) Stein, Andrew and (Theresa) Platt, and Tyler Monroe; his great-grandchildren Anderson Platt, Rieser Platt, Aidan, Garcia, Maria, Madeline and Maddox Stein; his son Baby Monroe who passed away at birth; his step-children Jennifer Flores of Mineral Ridge,Jon Stocker of Lordstown, Jerrilyn Stocker of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and step-grandchildren Jason Davisson of Sandusky,Estefan Flores of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Colton Stocker of Lordstown, Katelyn Placer of Ft. Wayne,Indiana and Nicolas Flores of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Edward Monroe was well loved and loved well. He will be forever missed.

Private Masonic Services will be held at Braceville Cemetery, where a Graveside Service will immediately follow. Ed will be laid to rest next to his first wife, Dorothy.



