Edward Guy Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward G. Williams, Sr. age 70, of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with all his family by his side.

He was born on May 14, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James Edward Williams & Wilda LaVerne (Grubbs) Williams.

Edward married the love of his life, Donna Rae Bancroft on February 12, 1978 and they have enjoyed 41 years of marriage together.

Edward had lived most his life in Warren working as a welder for ITT Grinnell in Warren. He also worked in security at Ace Security, Warren Steel and St. Joseph Hospital. Ed also worked as a warehouse supervisor for Triad in Southington for 15 years.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1971.

He attended the United Otterbein Methodist Church.

Ed enjoyed golfing, riding his Harley, playing with his dog Meeko and most of all, spending time with his family.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Edward G. Williams, Jr. and Dennis E. Williams and one step-son, Daniel Jennings.

Memories of Ed will be carried on by his loving family including, his wife, Donna of Warren; his daughter, Julie (fiancé Kevin Fell) Williams of Warren; his step-son, David and Chris Jennings of Monroe Falls; his sister, Shirley Sharpe of Warren and many nieces and nephews.

Per Ed’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Private services will be held.

Ed will be laid to rest with his son, Edward Jr. at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street in Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

