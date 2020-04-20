Edward D. Gintert, Sr., Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Gintert, Sr. passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 93.

Ed was born in Braceville on January 31, 1927 the son of the Late John Oliver and Teletha A (Shank) Gintert.

Ed grew up and attended school in Braceville.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Army.

On June 22, 1948 he married his loving wife, Naomi Jean Gilcher. They have enjoyed 71 years together, remaining in Braceville and raising their family.

In 1962 Ed followed his dream to build the Riverview Golf Course along the Mahoning River in Braceville. It was a lot of work that began as a nine hole course. Six years later, he added the second nine. Ed and his family worked hard and made it into a beautiful 18 hole course that is still operating today. Ed officially retired, but it was still common to see him working around the Riverview Golf Course and greeting all of his many friends.

Although Ed and Jean lived all their lives in Braceville, they spent many winters in Florida, where Ed loved to go fishing and of course golfing. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Golf Course Superintendent’s Association of America and the Elks Club.

Precious memories of Ed will be carried on by his loving wife, Jean; his daughter, Gail Wilthew and her companion, Milan Pazitka, of Warren; his son, Edward D. Gintert, Jr. and and his companion, Dora Shannon, of Warren; his sister, Betty Jean Shaulis of Newton Falls; his brother, Richard Gintert of LaBelle, Florida; his five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Jack Gintert.

Following Ed’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family ask that contributions take the form of donations to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit #7, Youngstown, OH 44505.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.