Edward A. (Fast Eddy)Miller, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. (Fast Eddy)Miller age 64 of Lake Milton passed away suddenly at his home from natural causes on Saturday February 27, 2021.

He was born on April 16, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Kenneth Lloyd Miller and Barbara Jean (Gamble) Miller.

Edward had lived his whole life in Lake Milton.

He owned and operated Miller Painting for over 40 years.

He was a member of the United States Marine Corp from 1973 to 1976 and he was affected by Agent Orange continually throughout his life.

Also was a member of the American Legion Post #737 in Lake Milton. Edward enjoyed listening to music, shooting guns, riding motorcycles, kayaking, having cookouts, country living, being a jokester and hosting what he called his “shin-digs. Edward was very well respected in the community and loved his family very much.

Memories of Edward will be carried on by his loving family; his companion Angela Diamantes of Lake Milton; his daughter Krystal Miller of Berlin Center, his son Joseph Allen Miller of Berlin Center, Edward A. Miller Jr. and his fiancé Barbara Ann Fuller of Warren; his sisters Cindy and Stewart Slider, Pam Baytos all of Berlin Center; his step-daughter Melissa Husvar of Warren; his step-son J.R. Diamantes of Struthers, Ohio; his grandchildren Kenneth, Delilah, Edward III, Jewelena, Emma, Savannah, Ryan, Sabastian, Madison and three great-grandchildren.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents and one brother in law Stan Baytos.

Cremation on has taken place.

There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

Edward will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the American Cancer Society 525 North Broad St. Canfield, OH 44406 or the Disabled American Veterans PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may view Ed’s obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com