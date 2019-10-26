Edna M. Thorpe, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna M. Thorpe, age 95 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1923 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Charles H. Smalley and Florence M. (Armell) Smalley.

Edna married the love of her life Omer Allen Thorpe on March 2, 1940 and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage together before he passed away on Aug 9, 1986.

She has lived in Newton Falls since 1985 , formerly of Windham. Edna was a member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene and the Church of the Nazarene in Windham, Ohio. She was president of the Missionary Society, taught bible school and also was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading and camping. She is preceded in death by: her parents, her husband Omer, 2 sons: Omer Thorpe Jr., Barry W. Thorpe, 1 daughter Donna Thorpe; 4 sisters, and 10 brothers.

She is survived by: 3 daughters: Sharon and Ernest Woodby of Newton Falls, Karen & Edward Steele of Homestead, FL, Tami & David Gaugler of Akron, Ohio, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Per Edna’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held. Edna will be laid to rest beside her husband Omer at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Twp, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

