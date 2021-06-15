Edith M. Nevinski, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith M. Nevinski age 94 of Braceville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday morning June 13, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

She was born on September 8, 1926 in Braceville, Ohio the daughter of the late James R. Farr and Bertha E. (Brobst) Farr.

Edith married the love of her life, John Joseph Nevinski on November 30, 1946, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together until he passed away on September 19, 2009.

She lived her entire life in Braceville, Ohio and attended the Braceville United Methodist Church.

She worked as a waitress at Dino’s Restaurant in Niles for many years and enjoyed reading, gardening, gambling at the casinos and going to rummage sales.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, one daughter: Judy Nevinski, three sisters, three brothers. one daughter in law: Jeanette Nevinski and two grandchildren: Martha Ann Nevinski and Kathleen Carol Nevinski.

Edith is survived by: one daughter: Rhea Higgins of Leavittsburg, two sons: David Nevinski & his fiancé Theresa Bee, Rickie & Linda Nevinski of Cortland, Ohio and her adored and precious 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 6:00-8:00pm.

Edith will be laid to rest beside her husband John at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: The Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Rd. Youngstown, OH 44514 or The Salvation Army 270 Franklin St. SE Warren, OH 44483 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

