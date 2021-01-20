Edgar Dale Moore, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edgar D. Moore, age 84 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on June 20, 1936 in Smithfield, West Virginia, the son of the late Claude Moore and Bertha (Floyd) Moore.

Edgar married the love of his life, Jennie O. (Thorne) Moore, on September 7, 1966 and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage together. They have lived in Leavittsburg for the last 50 years.

Edgar worked as a steelworker at Copperweld Steel for 43 years retiring in 1998.

He loved working on watches, coin collecting and going to auctions.

Edgar is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie O. Moore of Leavittsburg, Ohio; one son, Ronald (Wendy) Moore of Champion, Ohio; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

There will be another set of calling hours at Master’s Funeral Home in Mannington, West Virginia, on Sunday January 24, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. where funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m.

Edgar will be laid to rest at Huey Thorne Family Cemetery in Mannington, West Virginia.

The family asks that all contributions go in the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



