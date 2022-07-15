NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwane Kenneth Stull, age 92 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at the Burton Healthcare Center in Burton, Ohio.

He was born on September 2, 1929, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Kenneth Stull and Stella (Bloom) Stull.

Dwane married the love of his life, Adrienne M. Beichly, on April 16, 1955 and she passed away after 42 years of marriage on August 14, 1997.

He was the owner of D.K. Stull Equipment for 40 years and held a Waste Water Class III Operator License. He worked as a plumbing and electrical teacher at the Trumbull County Joint Vocational School (JVS) in Champion for over 14 years before retiring in 1992.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War from 1951-1953.

Dwane was also very active in the Newton Falls Lions Club where he was the Past President & Chairman of the 4th of July Festival Committee for many years. He assisted with eye screenings and building ramps for the handicapped.

He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Newton Falls where he served as the chairman of the 200th Anniversary Committee, oversaw the Day Care and a trustee for the church.

Dwane is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Adrienne; one brother, Donald Stull and one sister, Shirley Paros.

He is survived by one son, William Stull of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Debra Stull of Cape Coral, Florida and Kimberly Stull of Warren, Ohio; six sisters, Dorothy Bell of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Mildred Stull of Windber, Pennsylvania, Lois and Rick Gallus of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Irene and Joe Miller of Coweta, Oklahoma, Sondra Garb of Brandon, Florida, Sharon Stull and fiancé, Denny Apple, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Harold Stull of Windber, Pennsylvania and Gary and Karen Stull, of Norfolk, Virginia; sister-in-law, Janet Stull of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Christine and Frank Garcia and their children, Frankie, Chloe and Stone; Nicole and Trent Milliron; Alison Stull and her child, Aavyn; Brooke and Andre Scott and their children, Donavin, Graci and Kyd; Billy and Miranda Stull and their children, Drake, Gianna and Ellianna) and Sarah Stull and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Service will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Dorn officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Dwane will be laid to rest next to his wife, Adrienne, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls Lions Club, 332 Superior Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in Dwane’s name.

Family and friends may view his obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.