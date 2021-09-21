Duane Scott Maffett, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Scott Maffett, age 84 , went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lake Vista Rehabilitation Center in Cortland after a battle with cancer.

Duane was born June 3, 1937 in a small coal mining town of Bergholz, Ohio to Dohrman S. Maffett and Beverly O. Speicher Maffett.

He graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1955 and joined the U.S. Army. He served 18 months in Munich, Germany where he came in third for soldier of the month for SACOM Headquarters and soldier of the month fro Munich Detachment. Duane attended Kent State University.

He worked as an IT Director for Rockwell International in Newton Falls, HK Porter in Warren and Holzher US in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was very active in the Youngstown/Warren chapter of the Data Processing Management Association, where he served as President and International Director. He did volunteer work at HOPE of Lancaster County (South Carolina) and was active in the Junior Golf of Lancaster County (South Carolina).

Duane was active in Methodist Churches in Newton Falls, Warren and Lancaster, South Carolina.

He was an avid fan of the Browns, Buckeyes, Indians and Cavaliers, especially the ’49 Indians and ’53/’55 Buckeyes (Vic Janowicks and Hop-a-long Cassidy). He was very proud of his three holes-in-one and his collection of over 150 logo balls from courses he played.

Duane is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Sue E. Black Maffett and his daughter, Dianna (Joe) Harris of Lake Milton; his brother, Kent (Tiina) Maffett of Dublin, Ohio; his nephews, Drs. Scott (Marcie) Maffett and Michael Maffett of Columbus; Alo Konsen of North Ridgeville; his nieces, Audra (Mark) Buckley, Alyson (John) Vrabel of Howland and Kendra (Brian) Lane of Powell, Ohio; along with several great-nephews and nieces.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at James Funeral Home. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

Duane will be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

