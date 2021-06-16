Douglas Charles Durig, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Charles Durig, age 63 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday night, June 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born on October 8, 1957 in Germany, the son of the late Charles Maxfield Durig and Dorothy Lou (Mick) Durig.

Doug lived his entire life in Lake Milton and was a carpenter for Local #435 in Cleveland, Ohio for 35 years retiring in 2013. He also worked for his dad’s company Ceiling Applicators in Lake Milton when he was younger.

Doug loved to go golfing, fishing, tinker with old cars and was a general handyman and loved to fix things.

He is preceded in death by only his parents.

Doug is survived by three brothers, Charles and Karen Durig of Streetsboro, Ohio, Scott and Sharon Durig of Berlin Center, Ohio and Mark and Katie Durig of Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Per Doug’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

Doug will be laid to rest with his parents at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.