NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Morello Roos age 87, loving mother of three, adoring grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Center in Warren.

She was born on January 10, 1935 in Ravenna, Ohio; the daughter of the late Donald and Marion Allman. The family later moved to Newton Falls, Ohio where Dorothy was raised and attended school.

In 1954, at the age of 19, Dorothy began her life long career at Packard Electric until she retired after 35 years. It was here she met and fell in love with her husband John Morello who she married on October 31, 1960. Together they had three children: John, Tom, and Diana.

They resided in Warren, Ohio.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling, spending time at her home on Lake Erie and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren most of all.



She had a wonderful sense of humor, a great laugh, a beautiful smile, and an independent spirit. She was kind and compassionate, always willing to lend a helping hand as well as give to others in need. Dorothy (Nana) could do anything she put her mind to. She encouraged and inspired all of the people she knew and loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands John Morello, Richard Kotila, and Lewis Roos, two sisters, and three brothers.

Dorothy is survived by her three children: John (Lisa) Morello of Warren, Tom (Joyce) Morello of Warren, Diana (Paul) Morello-DeSerio of Hershey, Pennsylvania, seven grandchildren: Nicklas (Stephanie) Lyon (Kaliua, Hawaii) , Nicole (Kyle) Rhodes(Parrish, Florida), Britni Morello (Paris, France), Adam (Abbey) Morello(Geneva, Ohio), John Anthony Morello (Houston, Texas), Emily (Zach) Hassinger (Charlotte, North Carolina), Elisa Morello (fiance Daniel Rosenberger) ( Warren, Ohio), step grandchildren Erika Nites (Columbus), Zach Nites (Dayton), two great- granddaughters, Willow and Lila Rhodes, and her brother Thomas (Sue) Allman (Newton Falls, Oh).

A special thank you to St. Joseph’s( Mercy Health) Cancer Center, Hospital, and all of the doctors, nurses, staff members, Homemaid Helpers, private caregivers, friends and family during her four month illness.

Private family services have been held and Dorothy was buried next to her husband, John at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Township.

